Chandigarh stays water tariff hike introduced in September last year

The Chandigarh district administration on Monday, in a major relief for residents, put on hold the increased water tariffs that had been introduced in September last year. The hiked rates have been put on hold till March 31, 2022.

A hike of 200 times had been notified by the administration in water tariffs in September last year, leaving residents in the lurch.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh administration confirmed, “For now onwards, the old rates of water will apply. The notification has been put on hold till March 31, 2022.”

The administration had been resisting the roll back of the hike so far, despite suggestions regarding the same by the municipal corporation. The hiked tariffs were finally put on hold from Monday, just five months before the municipal corporation elections.

Sources said that the file of putting the increased water tariff on hold was approved by the UT Administrator here on Monday.