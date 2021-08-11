Chandigarh: Stay proceedings till evidence copies provided to Kaur, HC tells CBI court

“The petitioner is also granted liberty that in case any report comes in her favour, she may move an appropriate application for alteration of charge," the bench remarked. (File)

Hearing the plea of UT Police Inspector, Jaswinder Kaur, seeking a copy of voice sample and CCTV footage along with CFSL report in a case concerning allegations of graft, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI court of Chandigarh to stay the proceedings till the sought copies are provided to Kaur.

The petitioner, Jaswinder Kaur, through counsel P S Ahluwalia had sought quashing of the order of CBI court, wherein application for providing the documents concerning the case was partly declined.

Kaur had sought a copy of voice sample along with questioned recordings of Bhagwan Singh, Jaswinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh and CFSL report; and a copy of specimen signatures and handwriting samples of all the five accused along with CFSL report in this regard; and a copy of CCTV footage of Police Station, Manimajra, Chandigarh and CFSL report.

The CBI Senior Counsel Sumeet Goel submitted that voice specimen, handwriting specimen and CFSL report have already been handed over to petitioner before the trial court on August 5. 2021.

It is, thus, submitted that cloned copy of voice sample and CCTV footage along with CFSL report will be supplied to petitioner as and when the same are received by the CBI.

The petitioner’s counsel in reply, submitted that since the charges have already been framed, in the event of any such report coming in favour of the petitioner, if the trial is allowed to continue, it will adversely affect the rights of the petitioner.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan held, “I deem it appropriate to dispose of this petition with a direction to trial Court that the proceedings before it will remain stayed till the time, the cloned copy of voice sample and CCTV footage along with CFSL report are supplied to petitioner to enable her to put up her defence to the prosecution witnesses.”

“The petitioner is also granted liberty that in case any report comes in her favour, she may move an appropriate application for alteration of charge,” the bench remarked.