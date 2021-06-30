Chandigarh starts special vaccine drive for people with disabilities, elderly

A person takes the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Sector 23 Community Centre in Chandigarh (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

A one-day special Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off in the Union Territory on Tuesday that will target persons with disabilities, their caregivers as well as senior citizens of Chandigarh to protect them against the deadly virus.

The drive is being organised by the UT’s Department of Social Welfare Women & Child Development in collaboration with the Department of Health & Family Welfare.

Officials said their primary aim of the drive would be to provide inclusive, seamless and accessible delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to a maximum number of disabled persons, their caregivers and senior citizens as they were the most vulnerable and may have co-morbidities which may put them at a higher risk of being affected by Covid.

The special vaccination drive is being carried out at 24 different locations across Chandigarh, including its periphery areas and at least 242 people got their Covid jabs on the first day of the drive on Tuesday in areas of Dhanas, Daddu Majra Colony, Sarangpur, Maloya, and Palsora .

Health officials said in order to cover a maximum number of disabled and senior citizen population of Chandigarh, the Secretary (social welfare) Chandigarh has decided to provide a free pick-up and drop facility from the doorstep to the nearest vaccination centre. In order to avail of this facility, a toll-free number — 9915023456 — has been provided. The director of social welfare has deputed supervisors, anganwadi workers, anganwadi helpers and NSS Volunteers to visit the home of the targeted beneficiaries with disabilities and to make arrangements to get them to the nearest vaccination center as well as help them overcome all myths associated with the vaccines.

The drive is being carried out at various centers — such as GMCH-32, GMSH-16, Civil Hospitals Sector-22, Sector-45, Manimajra and different Health & Wellness Centres — of Chandigarh.