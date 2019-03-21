Toggle Menu
Chandigarh: SSP speaks to school students about going organic this festival

The event was held under Urban Jyoti Abhiyan Scheme at Dhanas, Bapudham and Ram Darbar, where around 320 children were present.

Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Baniwal at Holi Milan Wednesday. Express

Written by Muskan Bhardwaj

Chandigarh police on Wednesday organised an event, Holi Milan, for children below the age of 16 years. The event was held under Urban Jyoti Abhiyan Scheme at Dhanas, Bapudham and Ram Darbar, where around 320 children were present.

UT Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay Beniwal, along with Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale and other senior police officers, attended the function to motivate the children.”

“The purpose of the event was to create a friendly atmosphere among children and to guide them in choosing the right path for their future,” the police said.

The event began with SSP asking the children as to how they were going to celebrate Holi and if they were going to use natural colours. She suggested them to not waste water by using water balloons on Holi and instead, plant trees and water them.

At the same time, the SSP educated the children to not consume drugs or alcohol. She further instructed the boys to respect girls and to not tease them or harm them.

“ If any boy misbehaves, use self defense techniques or immediately call the police,” she informed the girls present in audience, adding that they should discuss the matter with their parents and teachers as well.

“These events enhance, educate, motivate and encourage children to grow and fulfill their dreams. We help them to develop all these skills and enable them to fight against all crimes that can effect them, thereby bringing a positive change in the atmosphere” stated Manish Kumar, one of those who arranged the event.

