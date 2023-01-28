scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Chandigarh SSP: Punjab government revises panel, names Kanwardeep Kaur in place of Akhil Chaudhary

The Ministry of Home Affairs had reportedly raised objection to IPS Dr Akhil Chaudhary, a senior officer said.

Kanwardeep Kaur SSP ChandigarhKanwardeep Kaur (extreme left) served as SSP Kapurthala and SSP Malerkotla before being posted as SSP Firozpur.

The Punjab government has sent a revised panel of three IPS officers to the Chandigarh administration for the post of senior superintendent of police (UT) after replacing the name of Dr Akhil Chaudhary of the 2012 batch with that of IPS Kanwardeep Kaur from the 2013 batch. The revised panel has now been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

If Kaur, who is currently posted as SSP, Firozpur, is selected, she will be the second woman SSP in Chandigarh. The first woman SSP here was Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, a 2008-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, who was posted in Chandigarh from 2017 to 2020.

The post of SSP (UT) has been lying vacant since the unceremonious repatriation of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer, 10 months before the completion of his three-year tenure. He was repatriated to Punjan on December 12, 2022.

A senior UT administration officer told The Indian Express that the Punjab government had sent a panel of three IPS officers, including Bhagirath Singh Meena of the 2013 batch, Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg of the 2012 batch and Chaudhary. The Chandigarh administration forwarded the panel to the MHA in December 2022.

“The MHA raised objection to the name of IPS Dr Akhil Chaudhary and sent back the panel. We asked the Punjab government to replace the name of Dr Chaudhary with another IPS officer. Punjab proposed the name of IPS Kanwardeep Kaur and sent the revised panel. We were not given the reason behind the objection,” the officer said.

Kaur, who has studied in Chandigarh and Mohali, is a graduate of Punjab Engineering College (PEC). She served as SSP Kapurthala and SSP Malerkotla before being posted as SSP Firozpur.

After the repatriation of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had urged the Punjab government to send a panel of IPS officers at the earliest. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had shot a letter to Purohit, who in response reminded him to ascertain the facts that led to Chahal’s ouster.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 10:59 IST
