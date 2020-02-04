Chandigarh: SSP posts ‘open tweet’ to BMW on accidents, says time to do something

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shashank Anand expressed willingness to educate the customers of BMW cars about speed limits and driving sense to avoid accidents. (Representational image) Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shashank Anand expressed willingness to educate the customers of BMW cars about speed limits and driving sense to avoid accidents. (Representational image)

A day after a 17-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a BMW car in Sector 10, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Shashank Anand posted an “open tweet” to BMW India, drawing its attention to the involvement of their cars in accidents in Chandigarh. He asked the company to “change this” and expressed willingness to educate the customers of BMW cars about speed limits and driving sense.

Apart from BMW, the traffic police will reach other high-end car and motorcycle brands as well.

The tweet read, “An open letter/tweet to @bmwindia. There’ve been numerous incidents of rash driving involving your vehicles in #Chandigarh. It’s about time you did something to change this. @trafficchd is willing to educate your customers about speed limits & driving sense/etiquettes. Are you?”

The SSP (Traffic) maintains there are certain norms which need to be followed. It does not mean that a vehicle which has a very high-end speed capacity can be driven rashly.

“There are speed limits. So whenever a vehicle is sold, it is the duty of the seller to inform the driver about the speed limit in the city and on the highways. Through the officials of company, we wish to reach their customers as the company would be having records of emails or mobile numbers of their customers,” the SSP told Chandigarh Newsline.

To educate the riders of BMW, the traffic police will send them informative SMSes and emails regarding the speed limits in Chandigarh. “When companies call their customers to them, they can invite traffic police to their showrooms. We can hold a workshop regarding speed limits, rules and regulations which need to be followed while driving in city,” the SSP said.

“Apart from BMW, we are also going to reach other high-end car companies like Audi or Mercedes, and also the motorcycle brands including Harley Davidson, KTM, which tend to provide the thrill of speed. We want the companies to explain it to their customers. In Chandigarh, the maximum car speed limit is 60 kilometres per hour,” the SSP said. “Why can’t the company display the speed limit in the vehicles while selling them?”

SSP Anand claimed they are not targeting any particular segment of vehicles. Through various workshops they have been reaching out to roadways bus drivers, cab drivers and food service providers who ride motorcycles, and educating them about traffic rules.

