Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Punjab govt sends panel of three IPS officers to Chandigarh for SSP post

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was repatriated to Punjab and relieved from Chandigarh with immediate effect following the allegation of 'misconduct' on December 12.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal is a 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre. (File Photo)

Three days after the repatriation of SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal from Chandigarh, the Punjab government has sent a panel of three IPS officers to Chandigarh administration. The panel of three IPS officers for the post of SSP (UT), which is a Punjab cadre post, includes the names of the 2013 batch Bhagirath Singh Meena, 2012 batch Dr Akhil Chaudhary, and 2012 batch Dr Sandeep Kumar Garg.

Garg is currently SSP Mohali while IPS Bhagirath Singh Meena is the SSP SBS Nagar. Dr Akhil Chaudhary is posted as AIG, Personnel, in the Punjab police headquarters Sector 9.

Sources said the UT administration will take a call on the panel within days. The names will be sent with the UT’s comments to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, was repatriated to Punjab and relieved from Chandigarh with immediate effect following the allegation of ‘misconduct’ on December 12. The UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, had urged the Punjab government to send a panel of IPS officers at the earliest.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Maan had objected to the premature repatriation and shot off a letter to Purohit, who in response had urged him to ascertain the facts of the case. SSP Chahal had said he had no knowledge about the misconduct charges against him. A senior Punjab officer had said that the SSP was a whistleblower in two cases and the truth would come out soon.

