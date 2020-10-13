Chandigarh: SSP holds meeting with Ramleela organisers, discusses Covid norms

The SSP while speaking to The Indian Express said the organisers were told about norms which they have to follow while holding the event. (Representational)

Chandigarh is gearing up to hold Ramleelas. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Monday convened a meeting of all Ramleela committee organisers of Central zone, informing them about the protocol they need to follow.

B P Gaur, president of Ramleela Kendriya Mahasabhas, said that they were told about norms they need to follow.

“We were informed about how we have to maintain distancing between the seats arranged for the audience. Also, wearing of masks would be mandatory,” he said.

Gaur added, “We also registered our grievances with the SSP telling him that the Ramleela organisers should not be harassed if any case comes up.”

The SSP while speaking to The Indian Express said the organisers were told about norms which they have to follow while holding the event.

SP Vinit Kumar too was present during the meeting. A statement issued by the Chandigarh Police said, “During the meeting all the organising members/committee were asked to make proper security arrangement during the festival season. Apart from this, they were also apprised of the directions issued by the Chandigarh Administration related to COVID-19. The directions included wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, every person entering should be checked with thermal scanners.”

The directions were issued with regard to Navratras as well that are scheduled to begin from October 17.

It was also specified that the staff working should also be thermal scanned on a daily basis.

“Sanitizers, soaps and water facilities should be there at the entry points of the religious places. Avoid public gathering, proper sanitising of the religious places, limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces or any shared items,” it was specified in the statement.

In the war room meeting too, the UT Administrator directed UT DC to ensure that festivals are celebrated by people while following Covid protocol strictly. “Necessary guidelines should be issued while giving permissions for such celebrations,” he said.

However, permissions to Ramleela organisers have not yet been given. Sources said that NOC from the police department was awaited.

