Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal relieved with immediate effect

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit Monday relieved SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, with immediate effect. SSP (traffic/security) Manisha Chaudhary was given additional charge of SSP (UT).

SSP Chahal had joined the Chandigarh Police on October 2, 2020. Usually, IPS officers come on deputation of three years but Chalal was relieved after two years itself.

SSP Chahal’s has been one of the shortest tenures of IPS officers of Punjab cadre in Chandigarh.

“There have been many issues, including difference of opinion between SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other IPS officers. We have been sensing something wrong among IPS officers for the last seven-eight months. The gap has widened on the issues of transfers of police inspectors, especially SHOs and DSPs, on the issue of investigation,” said a DSP rank officer privy to the development, requesting anonymity.

“Recently, differences erupted over the issue of 26 Home Guard volunteers who were called off their duties on the administrative grounds. A meeting on this issue took place in the police headquarters on Monday. It was observed that IPS officers of AGMUT cadre from Delhi were having the upper hand over officers from Punjab and Haryana. DGP (UT) Praveer Ranjan is an IPS officer of AGMUT cadre from Delhi. Besides the DGP, there are other six IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre who are posted in Chandigarh. As per the procedure, Punjab cadre officers are only relieved after reaching the decision on the new SSP. But in this case, Chahal was relieved as there even when there was no name final for the post of SSP,” said the DSP rank officer.

SSP Chahal was not available for comment. DGP Praveer Ranjan did not respond to repeated calls and nor did UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

A source said, “First order about the relieving of SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was issued around 1 pm stating ‘The Administrator, Chandigarh, is pleased to relieve Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Senior Superintendent of Police, from the Chandigarh administration/police with immediate effect to enable him to join new assignment with Government of Punjab. Subsequently, another order was issued stating ‘Consequent upon relieving of Kuldeep Singh Chahal with immediate effect (afternoon), Chandigarh administration is pleased to assign the charge to SSP Manisha Chaudhary in addition to her own duties till further orders. Many inspectors, including SHOs, spoke to SSP Chahal in a routine manner till the evening. There were instructions to upload the orders on the official website of Chandigarh Police with immediate effect.”

Prior to cracking the civil services, Chahal had served in UT Police as an ASI for a year.