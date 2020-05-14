Chandigarh: SRL Diagnostics to set up drive through sampling centre

Each patient will have to show documentation including identification papers and a referral for Covid-19 testing. (Representational image) Each patient will have to show documentation including identification papers and a referral for Covid-19 testing. (Representational image)

SRL diagnostics, a private laboratory from Chandigarh which has been approved to collect samples for Covid-19 by the ICMR, will now also set up a drive though centre for sampling patients. The samples are sent to SRL diagnostics laboratory in Gurgaon, where the RT PCR tests are conducted.

Currently, SRL is collecting samples from home or receiving samples from private hospitals across the Tricity. The laboratory began collecting samples from Panchkula and Mohali weeks ago, but initiated sample collection in Chandigarh on Saturday. “We were waiting for some more approvals to come in before we began sampling people in the UT,” said an official from the Sector 11 laboratory. The laboratory charges Rs 4,500 for conducting each test and solely uses RT PCR machines.

To smoothen the collection process and decrease risk of spreading infection and exposing staff, the laboratory aims to set up the drive through sampling booth in Sector 11 by Friday. A similar sampling drive through booth has already been set up by the laboratory in Gurgaon. “The booth will be operated by one employee. The patient has to sit in the co-driver seat and be driven by someone else. The car will be driven next to the booth and the employee will lean out through a panel in the booth and sample the patient who will just have to roll his car window down and lean outside,” says the official from SRL.

Each patient will have to show documentation including identification papers and a referral for Covid-19 testing.

