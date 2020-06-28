Chandigarh: SPV Power Plant scheme gets nod, last date for compulsory installation extended

With the approval of the scheme, the SPV Power Plant will be installed with zero investment from the beneficiaries and the project will be transferred to the beneficiaries without any charges after around 15 years, which will be decided through e-tender. With the approval of the scheme, the SPV Power Plant will be installed with zero investment from the beneficiaries and the project will be transferred to the beneficiaries without any charges after around 15 years, which will be decided through e-tender.

The UT administration has approved the scheme for installation of SPV Power Plants on residential buildings’ rooftops under RESCO mode, under which the residents of UT who have a connected load of 5kWp and more will be eligible, irrespective of their plot size.

A statement issued by the administration said, “The project will be installed equal to the connected load maximum upto 10kWp or depending upon the consumption of the consumer.”

The beneficiaries will get the solar power at a fixed tariff of Rs3.44 per unit till the project transfer period. The operation and maintenance till the transfer will be undertaken by the company installing the SPV Power Plants. The solar panels will also act as insulator for the rooftop and will directly reduce the AC load of the top floor.

The administration said, as a pilot project 2,200 systems with a capacity of 5kWp to 10kWp will be installed on first come first serve basis. “It will benefit the consumers with plot size of over 500 sq yards, where the installation is mandatory, The date of mandatory installation has been extended upto March 31,2021. However, the residents with less than 500 sq yards plot area can also apply for the scheme,” officials said.

