Speeding car kills one-and-half-year-old child in Chandigarh, driver held

A one-year-old child was crushed to death under the wheels of a speeding Maruti Swift in Maloya area of Chandigarh Thursday. The police said that the driver, Pankaj Kumar (25), was arrested.

The child was identified as Aarif Khan, a resident of Maloya. The police said Khan was standing with his mother Shavana Begum near a confectionery shop owned by his father Mohammed Mubarak when the speeding car hit the child.

Mubarak reported that his son received severe injuries and also handed over the registration number of the vehicle to the police. He also told the police that his son was rushed to the hospital in Kumar’s car where the doctors declared him dead.

The police also seized the car and a case of rash driving and death due to negligence was registered at the Maloya police station.