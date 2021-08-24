Chandigarh: Speeding ambulance sans patient claims one life, injures 7 others

A SPEEDING private ambulance hit at least six vehicles leaving one scooterist dead and seven others injured near Piccadilly roundabout, Sector 34, on Monday.

The ambulance which was not ferrying any patient hit three Activa scooters, two autorickshaws, and one car waiting for the signal to turn green.

The driver managed to escape from the spot.

“The absconding ambulance driver was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC. The ambulance is an Innova bearing Punjab registration number. There was no patient inside the ambulance when the accident took place around 10.05am. The ambulance was equipped with an oxygen cylinder, stretcher etc,” said Inspector Rajeev Kumar, SHO, PS 34.

A convict under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code liable for punishment of ten-years imprisonment or imprisonment with a fine.

The scooterist killed in the accident was identified as Arshad, 37, a resident of Burail in Sector 45. His brother, Abid, who was riding pillion, was among the injured. The other injured were identified Harsimranjit Kaur, 24, Ranjit Singh, 25, Rajkumar, 31, and auto rickshaw drivers and passengers Gauri Shankar Bhandri, Sarvesh, and Ranvir Singh. One of the injured received fractures in both of his legs. The condition of the injured is stated to be stable.

Sources said injured were rushed to GMCH-32 in police and private vehicles. Victim Arshad succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. A case was registered at PS 34.

Eyewitness reported to police that the ambulance, coming from Zirakpur side, was blowing the siren despite there being no patient inside it and rammed into the stationed vehicles, which had stopped at a red signal.

Sources said two of the activa riders were tossed in the air and fell on the road, while the auto rickshaws were overturned.

“Six vehicles were waiting for their turn behind the zebra crossing. The speeding ambulance hit the vehicles and dragged two of the scooters at a quite distance. A case was registered on the complaint of injured Abid, brother of victim Arshad. It is not confirmed whether the ambulance was being taken to which medical institute,” said probe officer SI Sarwan Singh.