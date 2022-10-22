scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Chandigarh: This Diwali, avoid crackers for the sake of animals, appeals SPCA

The SPCA also gave a push to its ‘Home for Homeless’ campaign to encourage the adoption of strays on the eve of Diwali.

diwali stray dogs“The continuous loud bursts of crackers are often nerve-wracking for animals," said Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director of animal husbandry-cum-general secretary of the SPCA. (Express archive photo)

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) launched an awareness drive in Sector 38 of Chandigarh on Saturday to highlight the adverse impact of crackers on animals, particularly strays.

“The continuous loud bursts of crackers are often nerve-wracking for animals. The pollution from these crackers not just harms the environment but is also torturous for animals to the point where they end up suffering from anxiety, fear, and sometimes even death,” said Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director of animal husbandry-cum-general secretary of the SPCA.

In its message, the SPCA requested the public to be more compassionate towards ‘voiceless’ creatures, while adding that Diwali is more beautiful and bright without the frightening sounds of crackers.

The already-functional emergency helpline number (0172-2696450) of the SPCA will provide 24×7 assistance in case of any injuries and burns caused to animals during Diwali, officials said.

The SPCA on Saturday also gave a push to its ‘Home for Homeless’ campaign to encourage the adoption of strays on the eve of Diwali.

SPCA officials said that to date this year, the organisation has admitted and treated 4,086 animals, besides penalising 240 people for committing cruelty towards animals. It has also helped 88 animals find a permanent home through adoption.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 08:51:55 pm
