Chandigarh: SP Roshan Lal among 45 cops given two-month extension of service

As many as 45 Chandigarh police personnel, including SP Roshan Lal, were given two months extension of service beyond their scheduled retirement on Tuesday, in the view of the COVID-19 spread. The 45 police personnel include 36 Inspectors, nine sub-inspectors and one superintendent of police (SP).

SP Roshan Lal said, “We received the orders of extension in the evening. The decision was taken by following the Punjab Government, which also decided to extend the service of its police personnel, who were scheduled to retire on Tuesday, for a period of two months. The decision was taken in view of COVID-19. Chandigarh follows Punjab police rules.

Recently, the UT administration decided to follow the retirement rules of the government employees on the pattern of Punjab where a government servant retires after 58-year of his/her service.” Sources said, “Home guard volunteers were also given the extension of two months.”

The order stated, “Chandigarh is pleased to adopt the order issued by the Government of Punjab under the provision of Rule-2 of The Punjab Civil Services (First Amendment) Rules. These orders will also apply to officers/official whose retirement orders stand issued. These employees would not be eligible for nay promotion or additional perk during their extended period.”

