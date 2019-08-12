Chandigarh: Soon, non-motorised corridor to connect Sector 17 with Capitol Complex

THE CHANDIGARH Administration is coming up with a special non-motorised corridor that will connect Sector 17 to Capitol Complex. This corridor will come up at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore.

This corridor, which will have a pedestrian and a bicycle track, will connect three sectors in between before finally leading to the Capitol Complex.

A tender has been floated by the department which says that the project will be undertaken under the holistic plan for revitalisation of Sector 17.

The corridor will pass through Jan Marg, Sector 17 and then from Sector 16 to Sector 11 and then to sectors 2/3 and finally reach Sector 1, Capitol Complex.

A senior official of the UT engineering wing said, “We require a proper connecting passage from Sector 17 to Capitol Complex. The aim of this corridor is that tourists coming to the plaza in Sector 17 who wish to see the Capitol complex can access this direct route. Sector 17, in any case, has to be made a non-motorised zone.”

He added, “We do have cycle tracks on certain stretches but at some places, bus stops are coming in the way so we want this direct connecting passage. We can hold heritage walks on this as well.”

The UT engineering wing has set a time limit of six months to complete the project from the date of allotment of tender. The last date for submission of bids is August 19, as per the tender details.

According to officials of the UT engineering wing, the component of civil work in the total cost would be of Rs 1.26 crore, public health work would be Rs 7.46 lakh and electrical installation would be Rs 3.18 lakh.

This will be the first project to be implemented under the revitalisation of Sector 17. Recently, a French delegation that visited Chandigarh to hold discussions under the smart city project expressed keen interest in the revitalisation of Sector 17 as well. The delegation visited Sector 17 and was told by the officials that they aim to make it a non-motorised zone completely. It was then that the connectivity to other tourist places in Chandigarh was discussed too.

In 2017, a slew of projects in Sector 17 were kicked off by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. But they are yet to take off. The foundation stone of an urban park was laid which was to be developed on an area of 60 acres at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. The work was to be completed within 12 months but nothing happened. Integrating existing football ground and a green belt, multipurpose play court, three open badminton courts, amphitheater having a capacity of 200 people, and an outdoor LED screen are some of its features.