Chandigarh: Sector 42 solar power plant DPR gets nod

The Union Territory Administration has approved the detailed project report (DPR) of installation of 800 kW solar power plant worth Rs 4.5 crore at the parking area of New Lake here in Sector 42.

Out of 800 kW, 90 kW solar energy will be reserved for charging e-vehicles.

The DPR has been approved by the principal secretary of science and technology and renewable energy department Arun Kumar, who is also the principal home secretary, Chandigarh. It will be the first of its kind charging station for the electricity-run vehicles in Chandigarh.

A senior official says they are yet to decide the price for charging. “Shortly, a tender will be issued for private companies for the installation of solar plants of 500 kW, 210 kW and 90 kW. Chandigarh does not have any specific government station where the owners of electricity-run vehicles can avail the facility of charging them. We are committed to materialise this project in the next four to five months. If the project is successfully implemented in the parking lot of Sector 42 lake, charging stations will also be made in Sector 19, Sector 22 and Sector 15,” the official says.

Sources say around 2,500 e-rickshaws presently run on Chandigarh roads. The e-rickshaw pullers either charge their e-vehicles at their houses or at private stations.

The use of e-vehicles, including e-rickshaws, e-two-wheelers, e-cars and electric golf carts, are increasing in Chandigarh each year. Around one hundred battery-operated golf carts are being daily used by the members of Chandigarh club.

Meanwhile, to cut down air pollution in Chandigarh, local administration is also encouraging the use of e-vehicles. Chandigarh Transport Undertaking is already in process of acquiring 20 electricity-operated buses.