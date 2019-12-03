Chandigarh: Solar plants in place but subsidy wait still on

Indu Mishra, a resident of Sector 19, got solar power plant installed in December 2018 and since then she has been frequenting the offices of Chandigarh Administration to get her subsidy. (Picture for representation) Indu Mishra, a resident of Sector 19, got solar power plant installed in December 2018 and since then she has been frequenting the offices of Chandigarh Administration to get her subsidy. (Picture for representation)

WHILE THERE is a rush to install solar power plants in the city, there are residents who have been running from pillar to post to get their subsidy released as promised by the Chandigarh Administration on the installation of each plant.

Indu Mishra, a resident of Sector 19, got solar power plant installed in December 2018 and since then she has been frequenting the offices of Chandigarh Administration to get her subsidy. “The entire motivation behind getting the plant gets spoilt if they start dilly-dallying with the subsidy. I paid a huge amount of Rs 3 lakh for the solar power plant and I was to be paid a subsidy of Rs 80,000 but they haven’t done so,” Indu said.

The deadline for installation of solar power plants has been extended till March 31, 2020. The date has already been extended several times. She added, “Initially, they told me that I will get the subsidy by March 2019. Then they said that due to code of conduct, things are pending. I have visited the office several times but to no avail.”

Recently, the Chandigarh Administration had also decided to transfer the subsidy amount directly into the account of the solar power plant company that is installing these plants. But nothing has been done as yet.

Surinder Kumar, a resident of house number 1203 in Sector 8, stated that he got the solar power plant of 5kilowatt installed more than one year ago and it has been a painful experience. “I must have visited their office over a dozen times. They should not harass us like this. They have been telling us that they are short of funds. Hence this delay. But they did have a provision for deducting the subsidy amount and then getting the actual amount deposited,” Kumar said.

Kumar added, “Even my relatives — D P Singh from Sector 8, Indira Banga from Sector 5, Rakesh Dhawan from Sector 8 — have got tired of visiting the offices to get their subsidy released. Everything has been a futile effort.”

Chopra, a resident of Sector 36, said that he got the solar power plant of 3 kilowatt capacity installed a few months ago but he too was waiting for the subsidy. “When the administration has been strict with people in installing solar power plants, they should keep their word as well. My subsidy of around Rs 55,000 has still not been released and it is such an awful experience to get things done from the government,” he said.

A supplier of the plant on condition of anonymity said that the subsidy amount of all his 55 customers was pending.

