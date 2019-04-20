Sohana rape case: Former SHO booked

FOUR DAYS after a man raped a call centre employee, the district police registered a case against the then Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Daljeet Singh Gill, on Friday for disobeying directions under law. He was suspended on April 16 after it came to light that he did not take any action when the victim approached the Sohana police station after the incident.

The case was registered on the complaint of DSP (City 2) Ramandeep Singh who conducted an inquiry into the incident. Inspector Daljeet Singh Gill was booked under Section 166 A (any government servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.

DSP Ramandeep Singh said in his complaint that the preliminary inquiry conducted by him found that the victim met Inspector Daljeet Singh and apprised him of the crime, narrated the entire incident how she was raped and where the accused had left her at a secluded place on the border of Sector 79/80.

“The victim also gave a written complaint to Inspector Daljeet Singh, but the officer delayed taking action and registering FIR,” DSP Ramandeep Singh stated in his complaint.

DSP Ramandeep was not available for comment.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that such an attitude could not be tolerated, so they booked the SHO as the inquiry report indicted Inspector Daljeet.

The victim stated in her complaint that the accused had picked her from Sector 68 on the morning of April 15 and took her to Sector 67 where he first raped her. The accused then took the victim to a secluded place on the border of Sector 79/80 where he again tried to rape her but she managed to come out of the car and the accused left her.

The victim then called the police control room and reached Sohana police station with her husband but the victim was taken to Phase

VIII police station. Phase VIII police refused to register the case as the area from where the victim was recovered was under the jurisdiction of Sohana police station.

Call centre owned by Tandon

The call centre whose woman employee was raped is owned by Chandigarh BJP chief Sanjay Tandon.

“We have very strict rules and regulations for the security of our employees. Our general manager is taking care of the entire matter. I have not got full details of the incident. My GM is the right person to talk to,” Tandon said.

Police release sketch of suspect

The district police on Friday released a sketch of the suspect who raped the woman. The police officials investigating the case said that the suspect was around 34 to 35 years of age, well-built and knew Punjabi and Hindi languages. The accused was wearing a peach colour T-shirt and used Toyota Etios Liva car in the crime. The sketch was circulated in Mohali and adjoining district in Punjab and was also shared with Chandigarh and Panchkula police.