Chandigarh: Social distancing goes for a toss as people get water from tankers in Mauli complex

People line up to get water at Mauli Complex in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo) People line up to get water at Mauli Complex in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Express photo)

Social distancing norms went flying out of the window on Sunday as people piled up in Mauli complex to collect drinking water from the water tanks provided by Municipal Corporation after the two tubewells remained dysfunctional for the fourth consecutive day.

Residents claimed that the tubewells were out of work because of technical snags in electric motors due to a short circuit. Locals maintain complaints were made to MC and even to the local councillor Anil Dubey, who assured them of quick redressal of their grievances.

“At least one thousand houses are dependent on one tubewell for water supply in the congested Mauli Complex. The tubewell has been out of the work for the last four days. Water tanks come here twice a day, but that is insufficient. People carrying buckets, campers etc thronged the tankers and social distancing norms went for a toss, but we cannot always blame people. What should they do in times of crisis? It is not possible to follow social distancing norms during a crisis. Authorities should rectify the technical snags in motors,” said Bharat Bhandari, one of the affected persons.

Mauli Complex, situated in Mauli Jagran area, is a congested area with small clustered houses, homes to mostly migrants. “There are three tubewells for our area, two out of which have a problem. The water tanks arrive in the morning, between 8 am to 9.30 am and then between 5pm and 6pm. At a time when a pandemic is spreading, authorities should discourage large gatherings, even for essential facilities including water, food etc,” said Sudhir Chakarvarty, another resident.“The problem was with one of the tubewells and has been rectified. We replaced it yesterday. But then, a truck hit an electricity pole, disconnecting the electricity supply to the tubewell. Our area is a congested locality and people thronged at the water tanks for getting water first. The problem was solved,” said Anil Dubey.

The second tubewell is yet to be repaired.

During the 40-day long curfew, the area was in the headlines when thousands of people thronged three trucks of food and supply department, which had gone there to distribute dry ration. Then, police had to use mild force to ensure that social distancing was followed.

