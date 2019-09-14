Chandigarh city news: Snake charmer arrested for trying to kidnap child

Balongi police arrested a snake charmer for allegedly trying to kidnap a four-year-old child at Behlolpur village Friday. The accused will be produced in the court on Saturday.

Balongi Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Manphool Singh said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Nath.

“The accused put the child in a gunny bag and tried to kidnap him, but the child started crying following which his mother came out of home and raised the alarm.”, he said.

“Ajay Nath fled leaving the bag and his bike behind,” the SHO added.

He further said that after receiving the information, they reached the spot and found that the bike was parked nearby.

“We waited for some time. The accused was also hiding nearby and we arrested him,” Inspector Manphool Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Police booked Ajay Nath under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).