Chandigarh Smart city signs agreement with BEL for setting up integrated command, control centre

Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for implementing the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in the UT.

The project that will cost Rs 295 crore, includes civil construction of Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) Complex including buildings for ICCC, SCADA systems (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) of utility services and Police Command Center (PCCC).

These command centers will act as the brain of the city with an on-premise data center hosting relevant solutions for all following field systems and data analytics tools for informative decision making, better disaster management and smarter governance.

The ICCC will monitor smart field elements such as CCTV surveillance cameras wherein more than 1,000 cameras will be installed for real time surveillance of traffic junctions and other important buildings of Chandigarh, like water works, parks, government hospitals, community centers, parking locations and schools at about 285 locations.

The system will include advanced video analytics and will generate automatic event alerts to aid real time surveillance of the city. The system will generate alarms for specific incidents. The Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) will have enforcement systems including red-light violation detection ( 40 junctions) , over speed violation ( 10 locations) , automatic number plate recognition (40 junctions and 20 entry and exits of the city).

“This will help in making roads safer and reduce traffic accidents. The adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) will monitor real time traffic conditions and use AI and machine learning technology to improve the signal timing that will help in easing traffic issues,” said MC Commissioner KK Yadav.

A public addressing system and variable message signs will also be installed to disseminate the information audio-visually to the citizen. For communication, city wide optical fiber cable of around 250 kms will also be installed.

“CCTV surveillance cameras will reduce the incidents of theft, irresponsible driving, loitering, illegal parking, trespassing, among others. These solutions will improve the women safety. The ITMS and ATCS solutions will also make the roads safer by enforcing the traffic laws on the violators,” the commissioner said.

The variable message signs and public addressing system shall broadcast real time information to the commuters.

According to the officials, BEL will implement the system in 18 months’ time.

