Chandigarh Smart City scam: CSCL’s former CFO seeks participation in probe, moves application before special court

The Chandigarh Police had earlier registered two FIRs in connection with alleged financial irregularities — one relating to Chandigarh Smart City Limited involving around Rs 116.84 crore. (File Photo)

Former chief financial officer (CFO) of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), Nalini Malik, who is lodged in Model Jail, Burail, in connection with the alleged Rs 116.84-crore funds misappropriation case, has moved an application before the Special CBI Court seeking participation in the inquiry of the case.

Special CBI Judge Bhawna Jain has issued notice to the CBI for May 27, the date already fixed in the matter. The application, dated May 14, was forwarded to the court by the Deputy Superintendent, Model Jail, Chandigarh, through jail warder Vijay.

As per the court order, the application has been moved on behalf of accused-applicant Nalini Malik “seeking participation in the inquiry of the instant case” for “effective inquiry”. The case, earlier registered as FIR No. 2 dated March 9, is now being investigated by the CBI.