Chandigarh Smart City project: Development plan for Sector 43 scrapped, focus shifts to Sector 34

Sector 34 is likely to be developed, instead of Sector 43, under the Smart City project. The sector 43 project, which was to get 87 per cent of Smart City funds, was later scrapped owing to non-availability of land in that area. Now, over Rs 5,000 crore will be spent on the development of Sector 34, once the project gets the final nod.

The matter was discussed during the meeting of the Board of Directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited. During the meeting, a proposal was put forth for the development of either Sector 17 or Sector 34.

“In fact, there are already four major projects ongoing in Sector 17, while Sector 34 is not that developed. Choice of these two sectors was given because there won’t be any problem in acquiring land here and we will not face the hurdles we faced while devising a plan for the development of Sector 43,” an official who attended the meeting said on the condition of anonymity.

The tenth meeting of Board of Directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited was held Wednesday under the chairmanship of Manoj Kumar Parida, Advisor to the UT Administrator.

Manoj Parida asked the officials to expedite all projects, especially those impacting the general public like the bike-sharing project or e-governance projects.

Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chandigarh Smart City Limited, K K Yadav said the firm will set up material recovery facilities and transfer stations at three locations- Public Health store, Industrial Area, Phase-I, Chandigarh, the sewerage treatment plant at 3 BRD and adjoining solid waste treatment plant in Sector 25 (West), at a cost of approximately Rs 32.27 crore.

These stations will serve to collect and compact biodegradable or wet waste and for segregating dry waste from wet waste that is collected by door-to-door garbage collectors.

He further explained that the aim is to make the city bin-free in a phased manner and to reduce the number of trips of small vehicles that are transporting the collected waste to the treatment plant.

The board, after detailed deliberations, approved the DPR to comply with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

Cost to upgrade STPs to go up by Rs 44 cr

The CEO of Chandigarh Smart City Limited also apprised the board that on April 30, National Green Tribunal ordered to reduce phosphors level in the effluent to less than 1 milligram per litre before discharging it into the nearest water body.

The cost of upgradation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, which was earlier approved at a cost of Rs 810 crore, has been revised to Rs 854 crore. The increased cost was approved by the Board during the meeting as the increase in estimated cost was due to NGT’s latest norms for the discharge of treated effluent.

The Board also approved digital advertisement for a public bike-sharing project in the city. The project aims to become the country’s largest public bike sharing project, with 5,000 bikes located at 617 locations across the city. CSCL Board also approved the provision of e-bikes as part of this project.

Integrated Command Control Centre

The Board has also approved construction of a state-of-art building, Citizen Facilitation Centre in Sector 17, Chandigarh. The building will house Integrated Command and Control Central (ICCC), Police, Command and Control room and SCADA for Municipal Services. ICCC will provide a single point of contact for citizen services, supervision and administration of utility management and governance framework for the city. The buildings will have all the latest security features like CCTV and management services and it will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore.