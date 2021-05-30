Chandigarh smart city project: Commuters to get real time traffic alerts with DMS screens at light points

Apart from the main roads, entry/exit points, the cameras are being installed at government/private schools, government buildings, waterworks buildings, government hospitals, parking lots etc. (Express Photo)

AT LEAST 80 Dynamic Messaging Sign (DMS) screens along with security cameras are being installed at 40 traffic light junctions throughout Chandigarh.

The DMS screens being installed upon the traffic light signals will alert commuters about traffic chaos, blockage of roads ahead, any ongoing road repairing work along with the suggestion from where to divert. Besides this, DMS screens will also highlight public interest messages conveyed by the local authorities.

The 40 selected traffic light points will be equipped with the Adaptive Traffic Control System (ATCS), which automatically gives priority to the direction with heavy traffic, while allowing maximum green signal once.

The installation work of DMS screens and ATCS traffic lights is part of Chandigarh Smart City Project, done at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. The command centre of the screens is under construction at Sector 17. High resolution CCTV cameras under two categories including for regulating the traffic violations, along with the technique of face and vehicle recognition have also been installed at 40 traffic lights.

“DMS screens will perform a unique role in all emergency conditions. At present, the alerts are conveyed to the general public with delay. Once the screens are installed, alerts will be communicated without wasting a moment.

Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras installed along with screens will record any adverse incident and automatically convey it to the central control room alerting the emergency number.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been given the contract for the installation work under Smart City Project. By January, 2022, DMS screens with ATCS traffic lights will start functioning,” said General Manager, Smart City Project.

Sources said as per a Rs 295 crore contract signed in June, 2020, BEL is scheduled to complete the work within 18 months.

Apart from the main roads, entry/exit points, the cameras are being installed at government/private schools, government buildings, waterworks buildings, government hospitals, parking lots etc.

The aim behind it is better disaster management, law and order and smarter governance. The locations, where cameras were installed, were selected by the UT engineering wing and traffic police.