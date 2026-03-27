Chandigarh sky dazzles with ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic display’ at Sukhna Lake

The air show witnessed an overwhelming response from residents, tourists, and aviation enthusiasts, transforming Sukhna Lake into a vibrant hub of excitement and celebration.

In a spectacular celebration of precision, patriotism, and aerial excellence, the iconic ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic Display’ of the Indian Air Force enthralled thousands of spectators on Friday at the picturesque Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The skies came alive with breathtaking formations, synchronised manoeuvre, and vibrant trails of colour, leaving the audience spellbound and filled with national pride.

The event was graced by the chief guest, H Rajesh Prasad, chief secretary, UT Chandigarh, who lauded the Indian Air Force for their exceptional skill, discipline, and dedication. He appreciated the efforts of all departments involved in organising the grand event and highlighted the significance of such displays in inspiring youth and fostering a spirit of patriotism.