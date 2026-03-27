Chandigarh sky dazzles with ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic display’ at Sukhna Lake

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In a spectacular celebration of precision, patriotism, and aerial excellence, the iconic ‘Suryakiran Aerobatic Display’ of the Indian Air Force enthralled thousands of spectators on Friday at the picturesque Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The skies came alive with breathtaking formations, synchronised manoeuvre, and vibrant trails of colour, leaving the audience spellbound and filled with national pride.
The event was graced by the chief guest, H Rajesh Prasad, chief secretary, UT Chandigarh, who lauded the Indian Air Force for their exceptional skill, discipline, and dedication. He appreciated the efforts of all departments involved in organising the grand event and highlighted the significance of such displays in inspiring youth and fostering a spirit of patriotism.
The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) showcased a series of awe-inspiring aerial feats, including Tejas and Yuva formations, barrel rolls, high speed cross, DNA, heart and loop manoeuvre demonstrating unmatched coordination and flying prowess. The tricolour smoke trails painted across the Chandigarh skyline symbolised the indomitable spirit of the nation and drew thunderous applause from the enthusiastic crowd gathered along the lakefront. The formation leader on RT transmitted the message for the Tricity crowd of blue sky and happy landings.
The air show witnessed an overwhelming response from residents, tourists, and aviation enthusiasts, transforming Sukhna Lake into a vibrant hub of excitement and celebration. The coordination by the Chandigarh Administration, Indian Air Force, and security agencies ensured the smooth conduct of the event.
The celebrations will continue on March 28, when the air display will be graced by Gulab Chand Kataria, governor of Punjab and administrator, UT Chandigarh.
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