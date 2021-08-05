Chandigarh: Six Congress workers resign

Six Congress party workers submitted resignation on Wednesday (Representational Image)

As many as six Congress party workers submitted resignation on Wednesday.

Those who resigned included General secretary Jagdeep Mahajan, Former General secretary Rajneesh Bhardwaj, former General secretary Charanjeet Sharma, former Vice President Dinesh Sharma, former secretary Harvinder Singh Goldy, and Vice President S Beant Singh.

The workers reportedly resigned due to the ongoing tussle between former Congress Chief Pardeep Chhabra and incumbent Chief Subhash Chawla.ens