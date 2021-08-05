scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

Chandigarh: Six Congress workers resign

The workers reportedly resigned due to the ongoing tussle between former Congress Chief Pardeep Chhabra and incumbent Chief Subhash Chawla.ens

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2021 7:06:55 am
Six Congress party workers submitted resignation on Wednesday (Representational Image)

As many as six Congress party workers submitted resignation on Wednesday.

Those who resigned included General secretary Jagdeep Mahajan, Former General secretary Rajneesh Bhardwaj, former General secretary Charanjeet Sharma, former Vice President Dinesh Sharma, former secretary Harvinder Singh Goldy, and Vice President S Beant Singh.

Click here for more

The workers reportedly resigned due to the ongoing tussle between former Congress Chief Pardeep Chhabra and incumbent Chief Subhash Chawla.ens

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement