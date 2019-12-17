Chandigarh: Six booked for fraud, after 16 people file complaints

The first complainant in the case had alleged that he was duped of Rs 1.32 lakh by a group of six people. The first complainant in the case had alleged that he was duped of Rs 1.32 lakh by a group of six people.

With as many as 16 complainants alleging fraud, an FIR was lodged on Sunday against six persons involved with a firm which duped workers by luring them with foreign jobs. The FIR was filed against Richa, Raj Aryan, Atul alias Hari, Siddharth, Dev Kumar and the managing director of the company Dr Kalip Sharma at the MDC Police Station under the Sections 406 (forgery) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC.

The first complainant in the case had alleged that he was duped of Rs 1.32 lakh by a group of six people, who in the guise of agents had promised to help him land a job at Kuwait and had conned him over two months.

According to the FIR filed by complainant Padam Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Radhapur district at Bheri in Nepal, the accused had contacted him through WhatsApp in August. Gurung had said, “The accused had assured me that I can get a work permit for Kuwait and asked for my documents for the same, which I sent. Two accused, Richa and Raj Aryan, then called me on September 5 for a medical checkup and demanded a payment of Rs 5,000 for the same. I paid that as well.”

The accused allegedly conducted a medical checkup at Mohali in Punjab and asked him to sign an offer letter. On the same day, the complainant gave his passport to them. It was on October 12, when the complainant questioned the accused about his visa through WhatsApp, where he was assured that it had arrived.

Gurung said, “They further told me that the cost of going abroad was Rs 1,50,000. I then visited them at MDC in Sector 5 market at SCO No 17, where I met Atul. I handed him Rs 1,00,000 and gave Rs 28,000 online. The accused then returned my passport and handed me an employment contract with a visa, informing that my flight was on November 11 from Nepal at 10 pm.”

He further said, “When I reached the airport, I called the accused several times but nobody picked up. It was then that I called their office at MDC, when somebody over the phone, informed me that the fligth was on November 25. However, from that day onwards the accused stopped picking up their phones.” The complainant visited the office of the accused on December 13. On finding the office locked, he filed a complaint with the police on December 14.

DCP Kamal Deep Goyal said, “We have received 16 such complaints, each of them against a firm, filed by migrant workers from Nepal, who work in and around Chandigarh.”

