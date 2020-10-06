Chandigarh sees significant decline in crimes committed by juveniles in three years

As per the NCRB, criminal proceedings against 156 juveniles were pending since 2018 and 208 juveniles were apprehended in 2019.

Chandigarh has witnessed a significant decline in the number of juveniles involved in committing crime, in the last three years including 2017, 2018 and 2019, stated findings by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB report pertaining to crime in 2019 states that 45.1 per cent of the juveniles were slapped punishment and other were let free in the absence of evidences and failure of prosecution. According to the education standard of the juveniles, 85 per cent of them were in classes 5 to 10.

However, in the comparison with other UTs except Delhi, Chandigarh has reported highest crimes committed by juveniles in 2019. The other UTs included Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep. In 2019, Jammu, Kashmir and Laddakh were not given the status of Union Territories (UTs).

Juveniles committed 159 crimes in 2017, and 137 crimes in 2018. In 2019, they were involved in 117 crimes, out of which 114 were related to IPC, including thefts, snatching, robbery, assault etc. The three remaining cases included NDPS Act, Excise Act and Arms Act.

The overall involvement of juveniles in the crime reported in Chandigarh is 29.3 per cent. “Indeed, the crimes committed by juveniles declined in 2019 as compared to the previous two years. As many as 208 juveniles were arrested for committing total 117 crimes,” said a senior police officer.

As per the NCRB, criminal proceedings against 156 juveniles were pending since 2018 and 208 juveniles were apprehended in 2019. As many as 12 juveniles were sent to homes after merely advise, four were dealt with fine, 82 were slapped punishment of imprisonment at juvenile homes, and 129 were discharged from the criminal proceedings. Two juveniles were released as FIRs registered against them were quashed in 2019.

As many as 191 juveniles out of 208 were residing with their parents, nine were living with guardians, while eight were homeless.

