Chandigarh: Signalled to stop, man drags traffic cop on car bonnet for 500 metres

A traffic police constable was dragged on car bonnet for around 500 metres by the driver, after he was signalled to stop for not wearing seat belt at Airport light point, Sector 31, Chandigarh on Monday evening.

Constable Kuldeep, who received injuries, has been admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

Police sources said that the incident took place at around 5 pm, when Kuldeep was on his duty at the Airport light point. Kuldeep signalled the car driver to stop his vehicle as he was not wearing seat belt. However, as the policeman came in front of the car to issue challan for the offence, the driver accelerated the car due to which the the constable fell on the bonnet as he tried to stop him.

The car driver then dragged Kuldeep for around 500 metres on the car bonnet from Airport light point to Chandigarh Zirakpur barrier. The car driver then slowed the car, and the constable fell on the road. The accused car driver, who was reportedly accompanying two others in the car, managed to escape from the spot.

The PCR reached at the spot and rushed the constable to GMCH 32.

Meanwhile, the police were scrutinizing the CCTV footage to ascertain the accused. No FIR was registered till the filing of the story, according to a police official of PS 31, Chandigarh.

