Chandigarh: Show cause notices to BJP chief, councillor for violating model code of conduct

A day after they held an election meet in community centres, show cause notices were issued to BJP city chief Sanjay Tandon, four BJP councillors, two nominated councillors and three officials of Municipal Corporation on Wednesday for violating the model code of conduct.

According to UT administration, a complaint was received on the C-vigil app Wednesday, following which the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) took cognizance and thereafter issued notices for convening the election meetings on a government properties– Community Center in Sector 29, Ram Darbar in community centre at Sector 37, Chandigarh.

Those who have been served notices are Sanjay Tandon, BJP councillors Arun Sood, Ravikant Sharma, Shakti Prakash Devshali, Bharat Kumar, nominated councillors Haji Mohammad Khurshid Ali, Satprakash Aggarwal. Notices have also been issued to three officials of Municipal Corporation namely Ankur Bansal, Manoj Vyas and Ram Singh.

As per the show cause notice to the officials, a copy of which is with Chandigarh Newsline, it stated, ” Political meetings were held on government property that is in community centres sector 29, Ram darbar and sector 37 on March 12 which is a gross violation of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha election. Allowing holding of political meeting at government building under your jurisdiction of control tantamount to dereliction of your official duties for which strict disciplinary action is requite to be taken against you.” The notice asked the officials to reply within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action may not be taken against them.

Meanwhile the notice to BJP Chief, councillors and nominated councillor stated that they ought to explain if they sought any permission because holding political meeting there was a violation of the code of conduct. Also, it was told that why action against rules may not be taken.

Confirming the development MC Commissioner K K Yadav said, ” An inquiry was got conducted following which this action was taken.” Yadav placed under suspension six MC officials- three engineers of the engineering wing, two caretakers of the community centres and one supervisor.

Congress party also filed a complaint over the matter Wednesday morning to the Deputy Commissioner Chandigarh.