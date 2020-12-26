Chandigarh: Shovels and saplings in hand, green group works on giving Sector 17’s neglected terraced beds a facelift

To commemorate former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and celebrate Christmas, the group, as part of their mission to keep the city green, started work on the neglected red brick terraced beds in Sector 17 on Friday. (File)

When the going gets tough, the tough go green. That is the mantra of the Chandigarh-based group ‘Organic Sharing’ and its green brigade. To commemorate former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and celebrate Christmas, the group, as part of their mission to keep the city green, started work on the neglected red brick terraced beds in Sector 17 on Friday.

“On my walks around the city, I have this habit of making mental notes of areas that need attention, especially in the green department,” shares the group’s founder, environmentalist and tree transplant expert Rahul Mahajan. On one of these walks, Mahajan noticed the languishing beds on the Sector 17 Madhya Marg road. “It’s a dark spot, with crumbling, dilapidated, vacant office buildings and a neglected row of terraced beds running next to them,” he adds.

“It’s been bothering me…these have been lying vacant with weeds and garbage collecting in them for last ten years. No effort has been made by horticulture or MC or Administration to plant anything in them or beautify this area,” rues Mahajan.

So, as a concerned citizen’s initiative, Mahajan and the green brigade of Organic Sharing group swung into action on Friday morning. With gardening tools, saplings in coconut shells, sacks of manure and water tank ready, the group, including Dr Saksha, Col Kulwinder Singh, Pardeep Kulariya, Rajni Bajaj, et al, kickstarted the work of greening and cleaning.

The plants being planted are mostly shrubs that grow fast, are strong and need less water.

“It will take a few days for the place to come up. We will put in a request for electricity and dustbins. It’s a beautiful spot where one can sit and enjoy, especially on a sunny day,” says Mahajan.

Come Monday, they will be making a presentation to the DC to use this area for a weekly organic mandi. “So many people flock to the Plaza in Sector 17. The area needs an uplift. The idea is also to mobilise the community, the people of the city, to own their green spaces and maintain the greenery of their town,” says Mahanjan.