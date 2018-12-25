Chandigarh: Shopkeepers protest against vending zones earmarked for street vendors

In protest against the vending zones earmarked for street vendors, shopkeepers of Sector 19 on Monday downed their shutters and collected shop keys to hand them over to Municipal Commissioner. A delegation of shopkeepers went with around 50 keys in a small bag and handed them over to MC Commissioner K K Yadav.

Yadav, however, pacified them stating that the vending zones were earmarked by the Chief Architect and Municipal Corporation was just abiding by the same.

Arvinder Singh Bedi, president of the Sector 19 Shopkeepers Market Association, said that the vending zones for street vendors had been earmarked right in front of their shops.

“I fail to understand how such sites can be earmarked. They are spoiling the sheen of City Beautiful,” he said.

After the Commissioner told the traders that the earmarking was done by the Chief Architect, a delegation went to meet Chief Architect Kapil Setia as well.

“The CA told us that the vending zones earmarked have been approved by the Town Vending Committee,” Bedi said.

The traders stated that if the decision is not revised in a meeting of Town Vending Committee scheduled to take place on December 26, they will intensify their protests. “Before earmarking the vending zones, has any approval been taken from the fire department? The vendors will sit in front of shops obstructing the way of customers?” general secretary of the association Vinay Jain said.

The city traders have launched a series of protests against the MC for wrongly identifying street vending sites, terming them “non-feasible”. Last week, protests against the vending sites marked for the street vendors to carry out their vending were held in sectors 27, 32 and 44 markets.

As per the notified bylaws, MC shall also be holding a draw of lots on December 28, allotting specific vending sites to the registered street vendors. Street vendors too are against the vending sites saying that they won’t be able to sit in the site measuring 5×6 foot per vendor.