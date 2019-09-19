Chandigarh: Shah to inaugurate all-in-one emergency number, new police control room tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the all-in-one emergency number —112— for all services and the new police control room of Chandigarh Police on Friday. Shah is coming to Chandigarh for attending the 29th Northern Zonal Council Meeting in Chandigarh.

The old emergency services numbers – 100 for police, 101 for fire services and 102 for health services – will continue to be in the services along with common emergency number 112.

DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal said, “112 is the common emergency number for all kind of services. A new control room and Emergency Response Centre was established for this purpose on the second floor of Police Headquarters, Sector 9. The emergency number and police control room will be inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah from a hotel at phase-1, Industrial Area.”

In the new police control room, the phone attendants lines have been increased from 20 to 60 in the new control room. The control room has the capacity of sitting of over 100 police personnel.