Chandigarh: SGPC with us, we are the real Akali Dal, says Parkash Singh Badal

DAYS AFTER performing sewa at Golden Temple in Amritsar where top SAD leaders gathered to seek forgiveness for “any inadvertent mistakes,” SAD Patron Parkash Singh Badal was back in action in the political arena Wednesday.

He was spotted at his close confidant Dyal Singh Kolianwali’s residence in Kolianwali village in Lambi constituency. He categorically rubbished the proposed ‘New Akali Dal’, which is likely to be formed by expelled SAD leaders on December 16.

Badal said, “The real Akali Dal is the one that has Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committte (SGPC) and that is with us. We have Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee as well. Even in the past the Congress has tried to divide SAD but our party came out of all the turmoil and it will this time, too.” Badal addressed a workers meeting at Kolianwali’s residence.

Kolianwali has been told to surrender before Mohali court in a disproportionate assets case after his bail pleas were rejected. He himself was not present in the house while his son Parminder Kolianwali was present.

Badal said, “I have full faith in judiciary and I stand by Kolianwali. Even in the past, the Congress had got false cases registered against us. One was registered against my wife and was later quashed. We will get justice in this case too as Kolianwali is a law-abiding citizen and he will surrender if he has been asked to do so. He will clear his name from this case soon. “

Badal told the gathering, “Until then, you should offer support to his son Parminder Kolianwali – and help him in the panchayat polls as well.”

On the sewa performed at Golden Temple, he said, “We regularly go to Harmander Sahib. Sukhbir and Harsimrat organize Akhand path every month. So this time, the party went as a family. We regularly seek forgiveness from the Guru for our mistakes and did so now, too. “