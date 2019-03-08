Chandigarh: Seven women arrested over BJP leader’s complaint

Seven women were arrested Thursday following the complaint of a local BJP leader, Naveen Kochhar, who alleged that they tried to enter his house in Sector 33 when only his two children were there. The women claimed that wife of Naveen Kochhar, Sarika Kochhar, cheated their money around Rs 75 Lakh on the pretext of gold kitty and went to her house seeking their money back.

The women also alleged that Naveen Kochhar used the influence of BJP for lodging an FIR against them. An FIR was registered at Sector 34 police station. When contacted, Naveen Kochhar, said, “Indeed, money dispute is pending between my wife, Sarika Kochhar, and the woman on the issue of gold kitty. Today, when women came to my house, my two children included one 13-year old daughter and 10-year old son were only presented at the house. The women terrified my children and damaged the door glass. I called the police and legal action was taken. Sarika is presented at her maternal house in Sector 20.”

Meena Sharma of Ropar, one of the detained women, said, “We came to the house of Sarika Kochhar simply demanding our invested money back. I am sure she was presented at the house but she did not come outside the house despite the fact we knocked the door repeatedly. Her husband, Naveen Kochhar, who is a BJP leader with the connivance of Chandigarh police officers lodged a false FIR against us. SHO of PS 34 Baldev Kumar also expressed his inability to do anything now. A woman officer Neha Yadav just arrived at the police station.”

ASP Neha Yadav said, “An FIR was registered. Women were arrested. Facts are being verified.” Later, seven women were produced in the district courts, sector 43, around 10pm.

Other six women included Surinder Kaur, Suman Lata, Madhavi Jain, Harjeet Kaur, Neelam and Parkash. A case was registered under Section 448 and 34 of IPC.