Chandigarh: Seven councillors in its kitty, Cong abstains, so does SAD

The Congress that has seven councillors and the highest vote share in the Municipal Corporation results, which is 29.9 per cent, did not vote for a Mayor of their choice. Neither they fielded a candidate nor did they vote.

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress was in a fix whether to go with the AAP or BJP. Had it extended its support to AAP, it would have strengthened the AAP in Punjab elections. Had the Congress voted for the BJP, a wrong message would have gone to the voter that the BJP and Congress are the same. Thus, the Congress which had earlier decided to come on the night of January 7, one night prior to the Mayoral polls, did not come on the voting day.

Even Hardeep Singh, lone Akali councillor, didn’t turn up for voting.

BJP leader Devinder Singh Babla, who along with his wife Harpreet Babla (sitting councillor) recently quit the Congress, said that it is such a shame for a national party to literally run away from the election.

“Even when Congress had four councillors, I remember they would always field a candidate and would always participate, irrespective of the result,” Devinder said. “Isn’t it a hall of shame for them that a national party literally ran away from the battlefield without fielding anyone or voting for anyone?”

He added, “Such a crucial election is going on here and the Congress is holidaying in Jaipur. They are on a junket. People have elected them and they are not casting their vote in such an important election.”

City Congress chief Subhash Chawla, however, said that they all returned from Jaipur on Saturday only.

However, the Congress alleged that Mayoral elections witnessed horse trading of AAP councillors in favour of BJP to help it capture the corporation.

In a statement, Congress spokesperson Rajesh Sharma said that the AAP had sold out the mandate given by its voters to the BJP as one vote cast in favour of AAP turned out to be invalid in Mayor’s election.

Thereafter, in election to the post of Senior Deputy Mayor, one AAP councillor cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate, which shows that the AAP councillors were sold out and helped the BJP in capturing the posts so as to continue its misrule in the city.