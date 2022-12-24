Chandigarh: Seven college students suspended for ‘ragging’ junior

The Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) Saturday suspended seven senior students for ‘ragging’ a first-year B Arch student. The institute made the announcement after a video of a group of seniors beating a junior student went viral on social media.

CCA principal Dr Sangeeta Bagga said: “We have suspended seven students. They will not be able to attend their classes or sit for the exams to be held next week. They were indicted in the fact-finding report of the anti-ragging committee of our institute… We are also trying to find out how the video reached social media.”

The video is around two-minute long. In the video, a group of students can be seen kicking a first-year student. More than 25 students including girls are seen standing near the victim. A student can be heard saying, “Abhi aur bhi first-year wale hai yanha par (There are more first-year students here).”

The incident purportedly took place Thursday evening.

The suspended students were identified by the anti-ragging committee of the college (CCA) Friday.

The college authorities have informed the administration of the Union Territory about its decision regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have also started a probe. A team from the Sector-11 police station contacted the CCA’s anti-ragging committee members to inquire about the incident.

A police officer further said, “When contacted, the student being kicked in the video claimed that he was celebrating his birthday. We are waiting for the final report of the anti-ragging committee of the college.”