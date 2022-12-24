scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Chandigarh: Seven college students suspended for ‘ragging’ junior

In the video that went viral, a group of students can be seen kicking a first-year student.

A video grab of the ‘ragging’ incident that was uploaded online and went viral on Friday.

The Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) Saturday suspended seven senior students for ‘ragging’ a first-year B Arch student. The institute made the announcement after a video of a group of seniors beating a junior student went viral on social media.

CCA principal Dr Sangeeta Bagga said: “We have suspended seven students. They will not be able to attend their classes or sit for the exams to be held next week. They were indicted in the fact-finding report of the anti-ragging committee of our institute… We are also trying to find out how the video reached social media.”

The video is around two-minute long. In the video, a group of students can be seen kicking a first-year student. More than 25 students including girls are seen standing near the victim. A student can be heard saying, “Abhi aur bhi first-year wale hai yanha par (There are more first-year students here).”

The incident purportedly took place Thursday evening.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

The suspended students were identified by the anti-ragging committee of the college (CCA) Friday.

The college authorities have informed the administration of the Union Territory about its decision regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have also started a probe. A team from the Sector-11 police station contacted the CCA’s anti-ragging committee members to inquire about the incident.

More from Chandigarh

A police officer further said, “When contacted, the student being kicked in the video claimed that he was celebrating his birthday. We are waiting for the final report of the anti-ragging committee of the college.”

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 03:16:32 pm
Next Story

Heartwarming rescue: Noida policeman’s wife breastfeeds weak infant spotted among bushes

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close