Chandigarh: Seven arrested from outside two night clubs

AS MANY as seven persons, including a son of Chandigarh Police personnel, were arrested for creating disturbance outside two night clubs in Sector 7 and Sector 26 on Saturday night.

The arrested son of a UT cop, Arjun, was earlier involved in infamous F-bar firing incident in Sector 26 in November 2018. Recently, he had attacked a man near Grapho night club in Sector 7.

Police said accused Arjun along with his accomplices, Gaurav Thakur of Mani Majra, was remanded in judicial custody. The two were arrested from outside Grapho night club in Sector 7. Five other arrested people were identified as Jack Sandhu, Nishant Mittal, Sahil Tomar, Moksh Rajvir Singh and Lalit Kumar.

“These five people were arrested from outside Asort night club in Sector 26. They were present in front of the night club under mysterious circumstances. We observed that they could create trouble in the area. We arrested them under Section 107/151 of CrPC,” said the SHO of Sector 26, police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh.

Two arrested for immigration fruad

The CYBER CRIME cell has arrested two people for cheating Rs 2.94 lakh on the pretext of sending a person abroad. They were identified as Varinder Rajput and Parminder Singh of Mohali. Police said that the two men had trapped a person through an advertisement on Facebook about their immigration firm. They took Rs 2.94 lakh from the person in two instalments for sending him to Canada. Police said after procuring money, the accused started ignoring the victim’s calls. Police said Varinder is a native of Ambala district and Parminder is a native of Kurushetra. The two were remanded in one-day police custody.