scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Chandigarh sets 25 kmph as speed limit outside schools and hospitals

The notification issued on Monday read, "The Administrator, Union Territory of Chandigarh hereby fixes the maximum speed limit of 25 kilometer per hour while passing by schools/ higher educational institutions/ hospitals with immediate effect."

The Administrator has also authorised the engineering department concerned to install the speed limit signboards, indicating maximum speed limit of 25 kmph. (Representational/File)

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday notified 25 kmph as the maximum permissible speed limit outside all schools, educational institutions and hospitals as a safety measure to prevent accidents and check the speed of vehicles.

The notification issued on Monday read, “The Administrator, Union Territory of Chandigarh hereby fixes the maximum speed limit of 25 kilometer per hour while passing by schools/ higher educational institutions/ hospitals with immediate effect.”

More from Chandigarh

The Administrator has also authorised the engineering department concerned to install the speed limit signboards, indicating maximum speed limit of 25 kmph, on both side of roads at appropriate locations near entry/ exit of the schools/ higher educational institutions/ hospitals as per IRC standard in consultation with the Chandigarh Traffic Police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:34:14 am
Next Story

PSPCL warns consumers against cyber fraudsters

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

15 of 18 issues resolved, Shah points to decline in Left-wing extremism incidents

Murmurs over changes: Has BJP overplayed its hand?

Murmurs over changes: Has BJP overplayed its hand?

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded: Kejriwal

Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, but being hounded: Kejriwal

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement