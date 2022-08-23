Chandigarh sets 25 kmph as speed limit outside schools and hospitals

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday notified 25 kmph as the maximum permissible speed limit outside all schools, educational institutions and hospitals as a safety measure to prevent accidents and check the speed of vehicles.
The notification issued on Monday read, “The Administrator, Union Territory of Chandigarh hereby fixes the maximum speed limit of 25 kilometer per hour while passing by schools/ higher educational institutions/ hospitals with immediate effect.”
The Administrator has also authorised the engineering department concerned to install the speed limit signboards, indicating maximum speed limit of 25 kmph, on both side of roads at appropriate locations near entry/ exit of the schools/ higher educational institutions/ hospitals as per IRC standard in consultation with the Chandigarh Traffic Police.
