Chandigarh takes steps to set up regional driving training centre at Raipur Kalan

The UT Transport Department has initiated steps to establish a Regional Driving Training Centre at Raipur Kalan.
The proposed facility, to be developed with support from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is envisioned as a regional hub for structured driver training and road safety initiatives.
The centre will train driving instructors, conduct refresher courses, and assess learner drivers through modern testing systems. It will also organise road safety awareness programmes for school bus drivers and students, undertake accident analysis, and recommend preventive measures.
According to UT officials, the department has earmarked around four acres of land at Raipur Kalan and plans to set up the centre in partnership with a private agency. Expressions of Interest (EOIs) have been invited for the establishment and management of the facility. Eligible applicants include NGOs, automobile associations, vehicle manufacturers’ bodies, autonomous organisations, private vehicle manufacturers, and ITIs working in collaboration with state or central governments. Sealed EOIs must be submitted by February 27. The centre will be made operational after finalisation of the partner agency.
Once functional, the institute will offer training programmes for instructors as well as light motor vehicle (LMV) and heavy motor vehicle (HMV) drivers. Refresher courses will also be conducted for in-service drivers, including those transporting hazardous and dangerous goods. Periodic training and evaluation of drivers from state transport undertakings will form part of the curriculum.
Officials said that candidates who successfully complete a month-long course at the centre may be exempted from the conventional driving test. The proposed programme would comprise a 29-hour module — eight hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training —spread over four weeks, with a mandatory minimum attendance of 85 per cent. On clearing the theory papers and the motor vehicle inspector’s assessment, candidates would be issued a proficiency certificate, which could be treated as equivalent to the test currently conducted at the Children’s Traffic Park. Final modalities, however, are still under consideration, officials added. Applicants who do not undergo training at the centre will continue to appear for the regular test in Sector 23.
The theoretical curriculum will cover traffic rules, basic vehicle mechanics, public interaction, first aid, road etiquette, accident causation and case studies. Practical training will include basic and advanced driving skills on city roads, highways and rural stretches, along with uphill and downhill driving, reversing and parking exercises.
