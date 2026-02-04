Chandigarh takes steps to set up regional driving training centre at Raipur Kalan

The proposed facility, to be developed with support from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, is envisioned as a regional hub for structured driver training and road safety initiatives. (Credit: Pixabay)

The UT Transport Department has initiated steps to establish a Regional Driving Training Centre at Raipur Kalan.

The centre will train driving instructors, conduct refresher courses, and assess learner drivers through modern testing systems. It will also organise road safety awareness programmes for school bus drivers and students, undertake accident analysis, and recommend preventive measures.

According to UT officials, the department has earmarked around four acres of land at Raipur Kalan and plans to set up the centre in partnership with a private agency. Expressions of Interest (EOIs) have been invited for the establishment and management of the facility. Eligible applicants include NGOs, automobile associations, vehicle manufacturers’ bodies, autonomous organisations, private vehicle manufacturers, and ITIs working in collaboration with state or central governments. Sealed EOIs must be submitted by February 27. The centre will be made operational after finalisation of the partner agency.