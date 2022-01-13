Chandigarh set to auction new fancy registration numbers from Jan 14

The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday directed for conducting an e-auction of the new series of CH 01-CH.

The administration, in its order, stated that the registration for participating in e-auction of new series “CH01-CH” along with left over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series “CH01CG”, “CH01CF”, “CH01CE”, “CH01CD”, “CH01CC”, “CH01CB”, “CH01CA”, CH01BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS” will start from 10 am on January 14 and will continue till 5 pm on January 21. The e-auction will be held from January 22-24.

It was specified that the owner of a vehicle can register himself/herself on the National Transport website, https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy, and the link of the same is available on the Chandigarh administration, transport department website: http://www.chdtransport.gov.in and obtain the Unique Acknowledgement Number (UAN).

Only owners who have purchased vehicles at their Chandigarh address will be allowed to participate in the e-auction. The sale letter — Form No. 21, UID i.e. Aadhaar Card and address proof of Chandigarh — is mandatory to participate in the e-auction.