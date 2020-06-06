Chandigarh set to appoint ex-CJI’s son as public prosecutor at HC

The Administration has sent a letter to the Registrar of the High Court in compliance with Section 24 (1) of the CrPC, according to which the Central or state government has to consult the HC for appointment of a public prosecutor. (Representational) The Administration has sent a letter to the Registrar of the High Court in compliance with Section 24 (1) of the CrPC, according to which the Central or state government has to consult the HC for appointment of a public prosecutor. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Administration is all set to appoint former Chief Justice of India Madan Mohan Punchhi’s son, advocate Ashu Mohan Punchhi, as its new public prosecutor at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A senior officer confirmed that the Chandigarh Administration has decided to replace existing public prosecutor R S Rai and sought an approval from the High Court for it.

Punchhi was India’s 28th CJI and retired in 1988. He passed away in 2015. His son, advocate Ashu Mohan Punchhi, has been practising at the High Court since 1991 and is brother-in-law of senior Chandigarh BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. Advocate Punchhi confirmed to The Indian Express that his name has been recommended to the HC for the post by the Chandigarh Administration.

The Administration has sent a letter to the Registrar of the High Court in compliance with Section 24 (1) of the CrPC, according to which the Central or state government has to consult the HC for appointment of a public prosecutor.

“It is to inform that in order to defend the criminal cases on behalf of Chandigarh Administration before the Hon’ble High Court of Punjab & Haryana, the Administrator U.T.. Chandigarh has recommended the name of Sh. Ashu Mohan Punchhi in place of existing Public Prosecutor Sh. R.S. Rai,” the letter dated June 2 reads.

