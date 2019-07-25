Chandigarh: ‘Sensory park’ location changed after administration’s no to construction at ‘heritage site’

The first of its kind “sensory park” for city’s differently-abled children, that was to be constructed at Sector 22, will now be constructed at Sector 35, after the UT administration raised objections on its construction at Sector 22, citing that the area was a heritage site.

The sensory park, a garden which has sensory-integrated playground equipment and amenities, that is planned to be constructed under Chandigarh Smart City, aims at attracting multiple senses of an individual and is likely to Rs 1.6 crore.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Smart City, KK Yadav said, “We have received the objection from the Urban Planning department. We had already prepared the detailed project report of the project for Sector 22. However, after receiving the objection, we will now prepare a plan for the project in Sector 35.”

According to information, a sensory park focuses on features that attract multiple senses of an individual, including mobility disability, motor skills, hearing and speech disability, cognitive disability and intellectual skills disorders.

These are specialized parks for all kinds of visitors, with special emphasis on children with disabilities, providing individual and combined sensory opportunities to users, who may not normally experience them.

A sensory garden, for example, may contain features that are accessible to the disabled individual such as scented and edible plants, tactile sculptures, water features designed to make sound and play over the hands, textured surfaces, magnifying-glass screens, braille signage and audio induction loop descriptions. It likely to provide an extensive provision for engaging and enhancing the abilities of disabled individuals, according to the information.

“It is an opportunity for children to experience different sensory stimulation through spaces created for stimulus, response, learning and memory.The learning experience for enhancement of senses is the fundamental principle behind the design,” CEO Yadav said. The total MC park area in sector 35 is 7500 sq metres, a portion of which, measuring 1452 sq metres, would be converted to a ‘sensory park’.

On the lines of the sensory park in the UK- the park will have a barrier-free environment, smooth transitions between surfacing, painted edges along the paths to aid those with visual impairments, wheelchair accessible picnic tables and planting table used by wheelchair users, among other things.