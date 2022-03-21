Chandigarh: Seminar on cyber security for senior citizens held

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 21, 2022 2:51:25 am
The Second Innings Association (SIA) held a talk on cyber security for senior citizens which was arranged by the city’s cyber cell. The department presented a slideshow of various cyber crimes. The presentation also discussed various ways to avoid being a victim of such a crime.
