Chandigarh sees three deaths, 321 new cases

The city reported three deaths and 321 new cases on Saturday, taking the total Covid-19 tally in the UT to 88,703 and the death toll to 1,115.

Currently, there are 3,819 active cases, and the positivity rate was 7.37 per cent. Manimajra reported the highest number of cases, 19, in UT.

A total of 4,363 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,146 people recovered from the infection, while 510 people were administered the vaccine.

Covid Deaths

A 74-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 38, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome expired at PGI. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

A 76-year-old Covid positive woman, resident of Sector 20, a case of diabetes mellitus, hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome expired at PGI. She was vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

A 27-year-old Covid positive female resident of Dhanas was brought dead at GMSH-16. She was tested and reported positive for Covid. She was vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Hospitalisation

In PGI, 172 of 380 Covid-19 beds with oxygen and 24 of 70 Covid-19 ventilator beds are

occupied.

In GMCH-32, 54 of 165 Covid beds with oxygen and six of 63 Covid ventilator beds are occupied.

In GMSH-16, 54 of 230 Covid beds with oxygen and two of 20 Covid ventilator beds are occupied.