Chandigarh sees highest single-day surge of 261 new cases

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 5.9 per cent every day. Meanwhile, the recovery ratio is 56.4 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 56 have recovered from the coronavirus infection. (Representational)

Chandigarh on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike of 261 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally of cases in Chandigarh to 3,985, with 1,692 active cases and 45 deaths.

While 210 people tested positive by RT-PCR, 51 positive cases were detected by Rapid-Antigen tests. Till now, a total of 29,118 people in Chandigarh have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In Mani Majra, 29 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while in Hallo Majra 22 tested positive. As many as seven cases of Covid-19 were reported from Dhanas.

As many as 141 people were discharged from various facilities of Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, there are 176 Covid-19 positive cases at Nehru Hospital Extention at PGIMER, out of which 30 patients are in the ICU.

As per the latest available data, 3,380 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The active ratio in the city is 42.5 per cent, and for every 100 confirmed cases, 42 are currently infected.

The case fatality ratio is 1.1 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 24,697 samples were tested for the disease.

3 deaths, 110 new cases in Mohali

Mohali: The district recorded three Covid-19 related deaths and 110 news cases Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,424 with 1,491 active cases and 71 deaths.

A 70-year-old man from Radiala, who was suffering from a heart disease apart from testing positive for the virus, passed away at GMCH-32. The others include a 49-year-old man from Phase 7 who passed away at Paras hospital and a 68-year-old man from Sector 71 who passed away at IVY hospital. Among the cases, 48 were reported from Mohali urban, 20 from Kharar, 22 from Gharuan, 13 from Dhakoli, three each from Kurali and Derabassi and one from Lalru. As many as 87 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,862. ENS

Ambala dist reports 98 fresh Covid cases

Ambala: As many as 98 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Ambala district on Saturday.

Out of the 98 cases, 36 cases were reported from Ambala City, 19 from Ambala Cantt, 19 from Chaur Mastpur, six from Naraingarh , four from Shehzadpur, and two each from Barara and Mullana.

Meanwhile, as many as 109 patients were discharged after their recovery. At present, there are 440 active coronavirus positive cases in the district, while the district tally of the total cases reported here stands at 3,510. ENS

