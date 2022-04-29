Chandigarh sees 42.20 Celsius, highest in 11 years

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest it has been in the last 11 years, according to the weather department.

The department forecasts that the maximum temperature will increase up to 43 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours and will then drop down to 40 degrees Celsius between May 1 and May 3.

Punjab and Haryana are set to see heavy surface winds/dust raising winds are expected in the next three days but Chandigarh is expected to have clear skies. Some pockets in Punjab and Haryana are also expected to get some rain.