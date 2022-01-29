Chandigarh sees 4 deaths, positivity rate 8.61%

THE city reported 399 new cases and four deaths on Friday, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 88,382 and the toll to 1,112.

On Friday, the total number of active cases was 4,647 and the positivity rate was 8.61 per cent. The highest number of cases, 21, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 4,635 and total recoveries were 1,168. The total number of vaccinations was 390.

COVID DEATHS

A 63-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Hallomajra, expired at Kare Partner Hospital. He was a case of kidney disease, heart disease, Type-2 diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He was not vaccinated for Covid.

A 35-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Sector 44, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at Eden Hospital. He was not vaccinated for Covid.

A 67-year-old Covid positive woman, resident of Sector 41, a case of hypertension, passed away at Ivy Hospital, Mohali. She was fully vaccinated for Covid.

A 60-year-old Covid positive female resident of Khuda Alisher, a case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension, expired at GMSH-16. She was not vaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATION

In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 178 are occupied, and out of the 70 Covid ventilator beds, 26 are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 51 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, eight are occupied.

In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 51 are occupied and out of 20 Covid ventilator beds, two are occupied.