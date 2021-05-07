Chandigarh seeks big jump in O2 quota

Chandigarh administration Thursday requested the Centre to enhance its quota of oxygen from 20 MT to 35 MT to meet the growing demand for oxygen among the Covid patients in the city.

In a related order, the administration asked NGOs setting up mini Covid care centres to provide oxygen concentrators with each bed, so that there is less dependence on the city’s allotted oxygen quota, which they provide to government hospitals.

UT has ordered Mini COVID care centres that ” they make their own arrangements for oxygen” and the admissions.

The administration further said that admission in the mini Covid care centres “will be regulated through the government hospitals.” An order in this regard was passed by Nodal officer Yashpal Garg. He said,

“Admission of patients in Mini Covid Care Centres will be regulated through Government Hospitals. Considering acute shortage of medical oxygen for the patients admitted in Government Hospitals, the Mini Covid Care Centres will make their own arrangements for oxygen either through cylinders or through oxygen concentrators. Till proper arrangements are made by them for oxygen, they may cater to those patients only who do not require oxygen.”

It was further stated that Jagjit Singh, PCS will co-ordinate with all the private health care institutions regarding supply of oxygen. He will ensure that there is no diversion/wastage of the medical oxygen,it was said.

Back up plan to get supply from Haryana and Punjab

Sorabh Arora, a PCS officer, has been asked to prepare a back-up plan to get supply of medical O2 from Punjab and Haryana to handle any crisis. The I2 will later be replenished.

Sorabh Arora will supervise overall supply, distribution and consumption of medical Oxygen in UT with the assistance of Dr Manjit Singh, Medical Officer GMSH-16 (9463488086).

He will also co-ordinate with M/S INOX Barotiwala and ensure that the daily 20 MT quota of medical oxygen is rationally distributed between GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and COVID Hospital, Sector 48.

The tankers carrying medical O2 will be provided escort by the Chandigarh Police to reduce the travel time and avoid any untoward incident. Dalip Rattan, DSP ( Lines) has been made the Nodal Police Officer for this purpose.

“All the Oxygen Generators within the UT Chandigarh are directed to cater to the need of Health Institutions within the Chandigarh Only,” it further said.

Refilling of medical oxygen cylinders

The admin also ordered that refilling Quota of medical Oxygen Cylinders for each of the private health care institution will be decided by Jagjit Singh, PCS.

UT seeks Army help

The has sought help from the Army to provide manpower in its government hospitals.

Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Administration will welcome if some manpower is given to us by Army authorities to help us in government hospitals as they have done for Patiala.”